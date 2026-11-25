A memorial is in place just feet away from where 6-year-old Jennily Srang was killed on Tuesday in a haze of gunfire.

The deadly shooting in the Conway Homes community left Srang dead and her 11-year-old brother injured As community members added balloons and stuffed animals in tribute to Srang, Stockton officials addressed concerns raised by the community.

"This has to be a moment when we put our egos to the side, and say, what are we doing?" said Stockton city councilmember Mario Enriquez.

The shooting occurred subsequent to the city going an entire month without a recorded homicide. Another city councilmember, Michele Padilla, noted that violence has been trending down in the city.

"Believe it or not, our crime overall has hit an all-time low," Padilla said. "Regardless of what people hear or say on social media, we have hit an all-time low."

Despite this trend, city officials acknowledged that there was more work to be done. Councilmember Jason Lee, who recently announced his intention to resign his position early next year, said that he has advocated for a police substation to be built in the Conway Homes area.

"I know that just having the presence of a police substation and more police officers makes people feel safer," Lee said.

A memorial vigil held by family is set to take place at 7:00 p.m. at 750 Flint Avenue.