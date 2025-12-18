Stockton mental health leaders gather to share support options weeks after mass shooting

Organizations from the local NAACP branch to individual therapists gathered in Stockton Thursday to share that they are here for support.

"What we want is for the community at large to realize that there are people that are grieving and people that are impacted by trauma that they don't even know about," Open Door House of Prayer Pastor Henry Phillips said.

The groups coming together to support the community weeks after the mass shooting at a child's birthday party that killed three children and a 21-year-old, along with wounding more than a dozen others.

By sharing trauma-informed resources and other support options, they hope to aid the entire city and county through the grieving process.

"When people don't get the mental health services that they need when they're ready to engage, that trauma spills over into the community," Be Smooth Inc. Executive Director Lecia Harrison shared. "I think that it's a priority that mental health services are easily accessible and culturally competent."

Along with messages of support came a theme of frustration.

"Far too often, the systems that are supposed to protect families are alive late or do not come at all," Youth Advisory Council Project Coordinator Peter Elias said. "We cannot accept violence as inevitable. We cannot normalize harm in our own neighborhoods. Healing requires all of us, institutions and communities alike."

By joining forces, they hope to bring peace in the wake of tragedy and a message of everyone coming together to make a better Stockton.

"Sometimes people feel like they can't share this with other people who weren't part of it," Harrison explained. "Don't keep that to yourself. Please reach out. We are here to help."