Stockton mass shooting survivors demand state budget helps their community heal

On the heels of the Stockton mass shooting, victims of violence across the city are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom and his state budget, demanding money be allocated to help their community heal.

The shooting on November 29, 2025, killed four people, three of those children, as well as wounded over a dozen others at a two-year-old's birthday party.

"Stockton has cried long enough. Stockton has bled long enough," said Reverend William TD Armen Junior from Hilliard Church in Stockton. "Stockton has buried enough sons and daughters and today. Stockton speaks."

The community advocates are speaking for the four victims of the mass shooting who can no longer do so for themselves.

Over 100 others who were there are now living with that trauma: asking for change, not condolences - policy, not pity.

"My son is gone and he's never coming back, and it's for no reason," said Patrick Peterson, the father of 14-year-old Amari Peterson, who was killed in the mass shooting.

Peterson said his son was a straight-A student and star athlete. He has been overwhelmed by the impact his life has made.

"This is just a nightmare for me and I can't believe this is actually happening," said Peterson.

Community advocates are calling for Newsom's state budget to do three things: fund flexible cash assistance program for survivors that were cut last year, fund a trauma recovery center for Stockton where people 21 and younger can get free therapy for up to a year, and fund free mental health services for the children who witness gun violence.

"For years, California has failed crime victims, especially those Black, Brown and those who live in underserved communities like Stockton," said Tinisch Hollins, state director of Crime Survivors Speak and the executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice.

Newsom's office told CBS News Sacramento that it is in the early stages of this year's budget process, but it is proud of its investment over the years in Stockton.

The state has offered up to $70,000 to the victims of violent crimes through the California Victim Compensation Board and gave $8.7 million to the city of Stockton since 2018 through the California Violence Intervention Program.

"It's not an act of radicalism to look after those who suffer from senseless gun violence," said local community activist, Nuri Muhammad.

The dollars have not been enough to prevent these families' bloodshed and grief. They hope their voices won't fall on deaf ears.

After the press conference on Tuesday, the group went into lawmakers' offices to share their stories and wants. They do not want what happened to be forgotten.