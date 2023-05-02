Stockton man suspected in death of 9-month-old baby arraigned on murder, abuse charges

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 5-1-23 PIX Now Afternoon Edition 5-1-23 10:17

STOCKTON – A man suspected in the death of a 9-month-old boy in Stockton last week appeared briefly in court Monday afternoon for arraignment.

Leonel Mateo, 31 of Stockton, was arrested following the death of Osvaldo Rubio, who arrived April 25 at an Oakland hospital with major injuries suspected to be related to child abuse, according to police.

Stockton infant Osvaldo Rubio who died in abuse case. GoFundMe/Rubio Family

The infant died two days later, on April 27, from his injuries.

Mateo was charged with murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse/endangerment as well as firearm possession, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect was told in court that the first charge could possibly result in 25 years to life in prison.

Stockton police detectives and Child Protective Services responded to the hospital on April 25 after being notified that baby Rubio had arrived and conducted an investigation.

A spokesperson with the police department said they couldn't release any other information about the case due to an ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe was set up last week by a family member to help pay for the expenses of the child's funeral.