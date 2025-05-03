Watch CBS News
Crime

Stockton man accidentally shoots man and himself while cleaning gun

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A Stockton man accidentally shot himself and another person Friday afternoon, police said.

Stockton Police said that around 4:40 p.m. they were called to a home on the 8400 block of Kelley Drive.

When they arrived, they learned two 22-year-old men were cleaning their guns when one of them accidentally shot himself and the other man, police said.

They had injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to a hospital.

Stockton Police said charges were referred to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.