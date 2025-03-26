City of Stockton looks to add two police substations

STOCKTON — The City of Stockton is looking to expand its police presence in the south side of the city.

Two new substations could potentially pop up as the department also bolsters its staffing.

New city council members and the mayor ran their campaigns with public safety as their top priority, and after speaking with the people in their districts, they say they're now pushing for more police in their communities.

"I taught in South Stockton for 15 years," Mayor Christina Fugazi said. "I asked my students, 'If you had a problem, would you call the police for help?' Not a single student raised their hand."

Fugazi is in support of adding these new substations and an increase in patrols but also wants to increase relationships between the department and the people they serve.

"When you see people and you develop a relationship with them in the community," Fugazi said, "I want to have a conversation with them. I have some information."

Many people in the community of Weston Ranch have come forward, saying they want more police presence in the area. Another area that has been asking for a substation is Sierra Vista.

"If you have substations with police officers that the community meets everyday, knows everyday, by face, by name, helps people feel more comfortable, feels safer — I think it's a great thing," Nuri Muhammed said.

Muhammad has been with Advanced Peace Stockton for seven years. It is a nonprofit that aims to reduce gang and gun violence, especially among teens and young adults.

"Why do you think advanced peace is behind the building of these substations?" we asked.

"Well, it's about community safety, and that's why we're here, too," Muhammed said. "Trying to make sure all the neighborhoods that we serve, they're high risk, are serviced with people that care."

Mayor Fugazi says another goal is to inspire the next generation of police officers.

"I would love it if we grew our own officers because nobody knows the city better than the people who live here," she said.

The next time the council will talk about these substations is in May. There are also talks of opening another substation, if it's doable, on the north side of Stockton down the line.