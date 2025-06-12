Stockton's ICE raids protest fills Victory Park

STOCKTON -- Anti-ICE demonstrations are now spreading to California's Central Valley.

Stockton's solidarity protest Wednesday started with a couple dozen people and quickly grew to well over a hundred.

All of this, they say, to show solidarity with the undocumented community.

"There's a lot of misinformation and disinformation in the 209. We want to show our solidarity with strength and numbers," said Alyssa Leiva with Stockton Stands, who helped organize the event.

Protesters took over Victory Park, marching from Pershing Avenue -- one of Stockton's busiest streets -- to around the Haggin Museum and all the way through the park.

"In the last few months, we have seen a lot of community unity and we just want to keep that going," said Alyssa Leiva.

People held signs calling for immigration reform, saying no human is illegal, and ultimately calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop their raids.

"The fear is growing in several places and communities, the workers in the fields. They don't want to come out of their homes to go to work, or to even go shopping," said Luis Magana.

Magana works with the field and farmworkers on a daily basis and says the fear is high in their community. He says what immigration officials are doing statewide, and even nationally, is wrong.

"The actions brought on this terror, and the fear. It was the way the ICE agents acted, disrespecting the rights of these people," Magana said.

Wednesday's protest was peaceful, with Stockton police confirming to CBS News Sacramento there were no arrests or other issues. Organizers say they want the violence in both protests and in ICE raids to stop.

"Are ICE detention centers not violent? Are 10-year-olds being held by ICE officers not violent? If you want to play the game, we have 500 years of receipts," said protester Jaylin with the group Empowering Marginalized Asian Communities.

Organizers say there will be several more anti-ICE raid protests in Stockton as the week progresses.