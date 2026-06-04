Stockton homeowner warns of scam after finding men claiming to be property management inside home vacant home

A Stockton homeowner says he found two strangers inside his rental property Tuesday morning, allegedly changing the locks and claiming to be property management.

The homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, says he stopped by the property after his tenants moved out last week and found the men replacing the front door hardware.

"The old doorknob was brass, and so they changed it, and they were in the process of screwing it in," the homeowner said.

He says the men told him they were there to secure the property.

"And they're like, 'Oh, we're property management, and we're here to secure the building,' " he said. "So I'm like, 'Who sent you?' "

The homeowner says there is no property management company connected to the home. He says the men questioned whether he owned the property.

"I go, 'I own this house,' and then they're like, 'Can you prove you own it?' " he said.

According to the homeowner, the men claimed the back door had been left unlocked. However, he believes they entered through a back window instead.

The homeowner says the men also left behind a "No Trespassing" sign and a flyer for a company called "Urban Hood Home Management."

CBS News Sacramento attempted to contact the phone numbers listed on the flyer, but the lines were disconnected.

The homeowner says he immediately contacted Stockton police but was frustrated by the response.

"It's basically, 'Here's your report. If you need a copy, that's it,' " he said.

In a statement, Stockton police said officers "determined no crime had been committed" and that the reporting party "was given options for his unoccupied home." Police said the incident appeared civil in nature.

Under California law, disputes over who has the legal right to possess a property are often handled through a civil court process known as unlawful detainer.

The homeowner says that because he arrived before the deadbolt was replaced, he was still able to secure the property himself.

"Had I not come when I did, the whole house would have been secured," he said.