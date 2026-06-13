Stockton driver who was shot dies after crashing into tree, police say

A driver who crashed into a tree after he was shot in Stockton died early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Stockton Police Department responded to Hickock Court for a report that a person had been shot in the area.

Officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree when they arrived. Police said the driver, a juvenile male, was found shot and died at the scene. His identification has not been released.

A 55-year-old man was also found grazed by a bullet in a different location along Hickock Court. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available.