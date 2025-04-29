Watch CBS News
Possibly armed man barricaded in Fresno Avenue home in Stockton, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect barricaded in Stockton home on Fresno Avenue
STOCKTON — A suspect in a domestic incident in Stockton is believed to be barricaded in a home in Stockton, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Stockton police said the scene is along Ridgemark Lane. Officers responded shortly after 11:15 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance.

A woman was located with injuries described as not life-threatening. Officers then learned that a man had fled into a home on South Fresno Avenue, the main roadway from which Ridgemark branches, and barricaded himself.

Stockton police said they believe the man could be armed with a gun. A perimeter was established in the area as law enforcement officials attempt to get the man to surrender.

People are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

