Possibly armed man barricaded in Fresno Avenue home in Stockton, police say

Suspect barricaded in Stockton home on Fresno Avenue

Suspect barricaded in Stockton home on Fresno Avenue

Suspect barricaded in Stockton home on Fresno Avenue

STOCKTON — A suspect in a domestic incident in Stockton is believed to be barricaded in a home in Stockton, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Stockton police said the scene is along Ridgemark Lane. Officers responded shortly after 11:15 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance.

A woman was located with injuries described as not life-threatening. Officers then learned that a man had fled into a home on South Fresno Avenue, the main roadway from which Ridgemark branches, and barricaded himself.

Stockton police said they believe the man could be armed with a gun. A perimeter was established in the area as law enforcement officials attempt to get the man to surrender.

People are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.