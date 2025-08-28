Stockton library offers more than just books with free seed program

A new seed library in downtown Stockton is capturing the community's attention.

Located inside the Cesar Chavez Library, right in the heart of the city, the seed library offers visitors something more than books. Now, on the second floor, people can also check out seeds — everything from fruits and vegetables to herbs and flowers — all organized alphabetically.

Library assistant Vasti Gutierrez says the seed library was started by a longtime library patron. Thanks to a generous donation from a North Stockton Target store, it has recently been restocked and revamped.

"Since we've gotten a little bit of buzz, probably about 5-10 families just this week, and they're sharing it with their kids and they're really excited to get started," Gutierrez said.

For Gutierrez, who grew up in Stockton, this project is personal. She sees the seed library as a chance to introduce young people to gardening, something she says she didn't learn about growing up in the area.

As visitors search through drawers of seeds — for vegetables like jalapeños or kale — they can also check out books that offer step-by-step guidance on planting and caring for their new gardens. The library hopes these resources will help residents develop their gardening skills and grow their own food.

"Especially here, we're right in the middle of downtown. This is a hard area. The closest grocery store is the Save Mart and it's quite a bit far, so it's good to have this here and have people cultivate their own food," Gutierrez said.

Food insecurity is a real issue in San Joaquin County, with about 1 in every 12 people affected. Several neighborhoods in Stockton are considered food deserts, where grocery stores are not within walking distance.

That's why Gutierrez is committed to continuing the work.

"In the future, we want to do more gardening programs to teach people how to do it and get them started," she said.

The seed library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All you need is a library card, and you can take home as many seeds as you need.