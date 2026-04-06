Stockton has become dumping ground for abandoned dogs, animal rescues say

Animal rescue groups in San Joaquin County say Stockton is facing a growing problem with abandoned and stray dogs, and they warn that the situation is stretching already limited resources.

Rescues told CBS Sacramento that hundreds of dogs may be roaming Stockton's streets at any given time.

Jesse Mejia founded Stockton Street Dogs nearly two years ago. Mejia said the number of stray dogs on the streets can climb even higher during peak breeding periods.

"The number varies, but I would say at any given time, there's at least 200 to 300 dogs on the street, at the minimum," Mejia said. "And when it's puppy season, that could easily go to four hundred because each litter could be anywhere from eight to twelve dogs."

Mejia started his organization after seeing packs of stray dogs that reminded him of his own pets. Now, he and his team feed abandoned dogs up to four times a week, focusing on keeping them alive rather than removing them from the streets.

"Stockton Street Dogs has a policy where we do not intervene, in the sense that we don't do any direct rescues. We don't pull any dogs from the street. Our policy is: we come, we feed, we leave," Mejia said. "We just want to give the dogs another chance at life."

He said the issue is compounded by people allegedly dumping animals in Stockton and a lack of spay and neuter services, leading to rapid population growth.

"A lot of people from neighboring cities will come and just leave dogs right off of Highway 4," Mejia said. "We've tracked them down through their ID chips… and we've actually found their owners, and they don't respond."

Other rescue groups say they're seeing the same trend. Volunteers with Hungry Tailz Rescue called the issue "huge." Since 2024, they say they have rescued more than 450 animals from the streets.

"Dumped dogs, overpopulation, lack of resources for low-cost spay/neuter programs and the shelter being full leave hardly any options," said Alia Machiwalla, a volunteer with Hungry Tailz. "Rescues work together to do what they can."

Rescue groups say they often work together, providing food, medical care and support for people trying to care for animals in encampments. Still, Mejia says capacity remains a major challenge.

"We're all at max capacity at 110, and it's not enough," he said.

Residents are also stepping in. Isabel Guzman, who lives off Stanislaus Street, said she has spent more than a year helping abandoned dogs in her area and documenting what she sees.

Mejia is now calling for help beyond Stockton, urging other rescues to step in.

"If anyone's watching this and you're a rescue and you're able to help, please reach out to us," Mejia said. "I have hundreds of dogs just like these here who need a home. Come help us, please. Whether you're in Texas, New York, Canada, I can get them to you. If you have a spot for them, please reach out to me."

Stockton City Councilmember Mario Enríquez said his district has seen challenges with abandoned and unaltered dogs, particularly around Louis Park.

CBS Sacramento reached out to San Joaquin County Animal Services and Stockton Animal Services for comment but did not hear back.