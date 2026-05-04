Stockton police shoot, kill ax-wielding man who allegedly charged officers

A man died after he was shot by police in Stockton on Monday morning.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood along Deep Cliff Way, off Houston Avenue, in the southern part of the city.

Stockton police said officers shot the man after he allegedly came toward them while armed with an ax.

Scene of the shooting along Deep Cliff Way.

Police said the man later died at the hospital. His name has not been released by authorities.

A significant law enforcement presence remained in the area through the morning and early afternoon hours due to the shooting investigation.