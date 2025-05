Stockton Police said a 60-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Friday night.

Around 8:48 p.m., police were alerted to a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers then responded to the scene at California and Third Streets. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Police have only identified the victim as a 60-year-old man.