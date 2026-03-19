Stockton leaders weigh response as Cesar Chavez allegations spark community debate

Communities across California are grappling with fallout from a New York Times report accusing late labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez of grooming and sexually assaulting underage girls.

The allegations also feature claims from labor leader Dolores Huerta, who said she was manipulated, pressured and forced into sexual relations with Chavez. Chavez and Huerta founded the United Farm Workers union together in the 1960s.

Cities are now reassessing how Chavez is memorialized, including whether to remove statues or rename public spaces. In places like San Fernando in Southern California, city staff have already removed a Chavez statue and covered a mural at a local park.

"I was deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news that broke out the other day," said Mario Enríquez, Stockton city councilmember. "When I heard of Dolores Huerta speaking, I said, first and foremost, that it's important to stand with our survivors, believe our survivors, and I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with not just her but all the women that have come out, as well."

Up north in Stockton, Chavez's name is tied to several public institutions, including Cesar Chavez Central Library, Cesar Chavez High School and a memorial at San Joaquin Delta College.

Stockton Unified School District officials confirmed they are aware of a petition circulating to rename the high school after Huerta.

"At this time, the District is continuing to gather information. Should a name change be considered, the District would follow established Board policy, which includes forming a Citizens' Advisory Committee," Melinda Meza, the district's chief communications officer, said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento on Thursday. "Community input is an essential part of the school naming process."

Meza added that any proposed name change would require a public hearing before the school board.

Elsewhere in Stockton, the Mexican Heritage Center canceled its Cesar Chavez community breakfast scheduled for March 28. City leaders said no immediate decision has been made regarding the future of the Chavez-named library.

"I stand with the men and women of the UFW and the work that has been done to recognize their contributions to California's economy and the country's kitchens," Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi told CBS News Sacramento. "The news is alarming to me, not just as an elected, but also as a woman. However, my focus is on standing with working men and women, labor, and developing opportunities in creating jobs that reward the dedication and commitment shown by UFW membership."

Enríquez said city leaders plan to gather community input before making any decisions on renaming public spaces. He said he is organizing a town hall, tentatively scheduled for March 30, ahead of the next city council meeting.

"I spoke with leaders from the United Farm Workers, as well, and they have different opinions," Enríquez said. "So, it's about centralizing the focus on our survivors while also creating a space for everybody to come in and chime in, and then from there, make a clear, measured approach about what we want to do as a city."

At San Joaquin Delta College, staff appear to be preparing for potential changes. A teacher was seen on Thursday measuring a Chavez memorial on campus. The college also has a Dolores Huerta plaza used by students daily.