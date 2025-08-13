Delays expected in Stockton as major construction project begins on Benjamin Holt Drive

Heavy equipment is tearing up the ground along Benjamin Holt Drive in Stockton.

It'll be a sight and sound familiar to the area for at least the next three months as crews ramp up construction on three major projects along the same busy stretch.

"That street is in horrible condition," Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi said. "The one thing we've heard from residents over and over again is, 'When are you going to fix these streets? When are you going to resurface them?' Well, this is going to go through an entire resurface in that stretch."

The nearly two-mile construction project along Ben Holt Drive runs through both county and city limits. Because of this, they are working together to make this project as smooth as possible.

"We're trying to be better and proactive to collectively get out there and tell the citizens what's happening and when it's happening," District Two Supervisor Paul Canepa shared. "We've been doing outreach on not only the water main ones, but as far as sending out little texts telling people, 'Hey, we're closing the road, and this is what the timeline is.'"

San Joaquin County is working to resurface the portion from Plymouth Road to Gettysburg Place, but not before it replaces the water main underground from Pershing Avenue to Gettysburg Place.

The city of Stockton is responsible for the street resurfacing from Grigsby Place to Plymouth Road around and underneath Interstate 5.

"For longevity purposes, the only thing you can really do to improve the street is a resurfacing where you grind it down and put a fresh layer of asphalt," Fugazi explained. "Not just one, you put several layers so you don't have to worry as much about cracking and potholes."

While months of lane closures and loud construction work may not sound great to neighbors, they are excited to eventually drive on a road that is pothole-free.

"Where we are, you know, right here in the Pershing, Lincoln Center area, it's pretty good," Stockton resident Mike Downing said. "When you get over by I-5, it was definitely a little patchy and a little rough going over there, so I'm glad that they're taking care of it."

The next temporary intersection closure will happen at Pershing Ave and Ben Holt Dr, starting Saturday at 8 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

Construction for all three projects will wrap up by the end of the year, hopefully by November.