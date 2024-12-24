Stockton police searching for homicide suspect after mother, son found dead

STOCKTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a mother and son were found dead in Stockton late Monday night.

Stockton police said, around 11 p.m., officers were called to a neighborhood near Belleview Avenue and E. 11th Street to investigate a report of two unresponsive people being found.

First responders found a 43-year-old woman who appeared to have been battered and a 19-year-old man with lacerations at the scene. Both were unresponsive and were soon pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was the mother of the 19-year-old, police said.

Detectives have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Julio Ceasar Valdez, who was a known suspect to the victims but his exact relationship to to the two has not been clarified.

Valdez remains on the loose as of Tuesday. Stockton police are urging the public to contact them if they know where to find Valdez.

The names of the man and woman have not been released by authorities.