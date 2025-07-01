Stockton BBQ owner battles cancer, receives community support

STOCKTON — Fat City Brew & BBQ is regarded as one of the gems of the historic Miracle Mile in Stockton.

Don King is the mastermind behind this popular place, and on any given day, you can find him behind the grill. But lately, King has had to take more pauses than usual as he undergoes cancer treatment.

"I've only known for about four weeks now. My life changed in a couple of days," he said.

In May, he was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma.

"[I] have vision in [one] eye, but some of the cancer is in my head, and it messes with the muscles in my eye. That's why I have to wear a patch. I lost my voice," he said.

But King says the outpouring of support kept him going.

"It knocks down the nay-sayers of Stockton. It shows there are great things in Stockton. There is a community. There are great things in Stockton, a great support system. I'm living proof of it," said King. "Fat City is here because of them."

People coming in and asking how they can help has been the sweetest sauce in his restaurant, King said.

"People always want to do something, and I'm grateful," he said. "The biggest thing they can do is come out to Fat City. If they want to support my family, my workers, come into Fat City."

On a wall inside the restaurant sits a sign from almost every local shop nearby. King said he's grateful for his employees who have stuck with him every step of the way.

"I'm thankful for everybody. For all our patrons, our employees have done an excellent job keeping this place rolling, putting out great food. Exactly what I'd expect," he said.

For King, personally, it's his superhero wife that makes it all possible.

"Not only is she here, but she's taking care of me at home. Plus, we have two young kids. We have a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old. They're in sports and all kinds of things. I don't know how this woman does it. I'm so grateful," he said.

If you'd like to support King and his restaurant, Fat City Brew & BBQ is open Tuesday through Sunday, starting every day at 11 in the morning.

"I can see how people quit, but I can also see how people get stronger, and that's what I chose: [to be] stronger," he said.