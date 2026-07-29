Stockton artists tell city leaders what they want from new arts advisory council

When you think of art-filled California cities, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Palm Springs or San Francisco might come to mind.

Stockton artists say their city deserves a place on that list, too.

"I think the diversity is important, and I think if they pick the right people, it's got to be diverse in many ways," artist Orlando Molina said.

From fashion and dance to music and visual arts, Stockton has a wide-ranging creative community. Local artists say what's been missing is a stronger way to connect and support it.

"All the local artists need to come together and we need to restructure something," musician Ifagbeja said.

On Tuesday, residents packed Whirlow's Tossed & Grilled to share their thoughts on Stockton's new Arts, Culture and Entertainment Advisory Council.

One by one, artists and community members took the microphone to tell city leaders what they want the council to accomplish and how Stockton can strengthen its existing arts scene.

"I feel like there's a disconnect between what's really happening grassroots and, like, community-wise, and then they're not noticing it," Molina said. "It's all connected, but we need those people higher up to see it so that people show up and people talk about it."

The discussion ranged from bringing more events to Stockton and better supporting local talent to strengthening small businesses and building on what the city already has.

A broader goal emerged, too: making Stockton a destination for artists from the city and beyond.

"We need to go into the office and say what we're going to do for our community," Ifagbeja said. "I think something's gonna happen here. There's a seed being planted here."

Molina said Stockton's arts scene was one of the first things he noticed after moving from New York.

"I feel like the first thing I noticed when I moved here from New York is how big the art scene is, but it expands more than just what you think art of painting or photography," Molina said. "We don't want to be forgotten about and we want people to tap into the local talent here."

Among the biggest priorities raised Tuesday was bringing more events to Adventist Health Arena. Artists said the creativity is already in Stockton, what they need now are more opportunities and spaces to showcase it.