State plan to add campgrounds to the Auburn State Recreation area worries residents

PLACER COUNTY — Homeowners returning home after being evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire are now worried about new state plans to add campgrounds.

The California State Park's long-term general plan is to expand campgrounds in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

John Michelini is Foresthill Fire Protection District Board President.

"I think that the state parks should look at the Mosquito Fire as a lesson learned, and reflect on it," Michelini said.

Michelini is sounding the alarm again over a state general plan to add dozens of new campgrounds to the Auburn State Recreation Area.

"They have not heeded the warnings of the residents of this community or other communities surrounding the Foresthill divide, that feel very threatened by the idea of introducing more people, more campfires, more vehicles," Michelini said.

In September of 2021, the State Park and Recreation Commission unanimously approved a general plan to allow for an increase in campsites here from 36 to 178, along with new trails and parking lots.

Spokesperson Adeline Yee said in a statement, "The approved general plan will continue to be a guiding long-term vision for the park unit where, in the future, the expansion of camping opportunities may be explored when appropriate."

Yee added no additional efforts have been made to implement the plan as of now.

"So state parks position that it's just a plan, it's just a plan, doesn't provide us any comfort," Michelini said. "We're one vote away from funding that plan, and we have no influence or control over who votes on that plan."

Michelini has faced mandatory evacuations three times in his eight years living here.

After the Mosquito Fire, hearing the state's plan to add campgrounds, is only a plan, does not give him, peace of mind.

A recent study by the non-profit First Street Foundation on climate risk found every structure in the Foresthill community is at extreme fire risk.

The state spokesperson said any new construction in the recreation area would require additional talks with the community.