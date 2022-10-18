Watch CBS News
State calls for new parole hearing for Justine Vanderschoot's convicted killer

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY - A convicted killer denied parole in August for the murder of his teen girlfriend is now getting another chance at parole. 

August 2017 vigil for Justine Vanderschoot (Credit: PCSO)

During Daniel Bezemer's five-hour parole hearing, the recording stopped. Calling it a procedural error, the state is now throwing out the board's denial of his parole, forcing the family of his victim, Justine Vanderschoot, to sit through another painful parole hearing. 

The district attorney is fighting the ruling. 

Daniel Bezemer Placer County D.A.'s Office

Bezemer and his friend Brandon Fernandez are convicted of strangling the 17-year-old  in Placer County in 2003 and then burying her alive.

CBS13 Staff
First published on October 17, 2022 / 5:34 PM

