Stanislaus State 1,500-acre mixed-use development plans underway while Tracy neighbors cite concerns

A massive undertaking is underway in an exploratory process for Stanislaus State University in Tracy, with plans for a new campus and adding businesses to the area. It's called the Pacific Gateway Project.

From an almond orchard to a university, plans are in the works to transform land in Tracy into higher educational facilities, businesses, and mixed-use development.

"You're looking right in the middle of it," Robert Rickman, San Joaquin County supervisor, said. "Building a college, Stan State, a top 10 school, bring it right here in our backyard in Tracy."

Stanislaus State and Ridgeline Property Group are planning a 1,500-acre master-planned development at Interstate 580 and State Highway 132. They're excited about the new campus in Tracy to offer classes in AI, computer science, supply chain, teaching, and agriculture to expand affordable public higher-ed throughout San Joaquin County.

"Tracy is one of the fastest growing regions and we want to make sure that higher education and futures forward through university is a part of it," Britt Rios-Ellis, Stanislaus State president, said.

Rios-Ellis said they hear throughout the Central Valley that when there aren't opportunities to grow careers, people tend to move to the city. So, the focus for Rios-Ellis and Rickman is to grow and keep students within their home region.

"So that Tracy and Stockton and Turlock have the nurses, the educators, the computer science, the business folks, the ag folks they need to make sure that the Central Valley continues to thrive," Rios-Ellis said.

Rios-Ellis also said it gives them an opportunity to create a teaching triangle in Tracy, Stockton, and Turlock.

Rickman said there will be economic development in San Joaquin County and a pipeline to employers in agriculture science, supply chain, and public health.

"To have our kids, our students learn about agriculture, innovation, technology, it's huge," Rickman said, regarding what he said was one of the biggest industries, agriculture being an almost $3.2 billion industry. "You can put them right to work in San Joaquin County. As a parent, I would love to have my kids home and stay here in the county and the town that they grew up in."

There are also plans for a VFW Tracy post, a new fire station, a public EV charging station, an 11-acre gateway park, and retail space, bringing business to the region.

But there is concern from residents as a petition has more than 600 signatures against the project, citing potential traffic, pollution, and safety concerns.

The Munoz family and their neighbors have signs in their yards against it. The Munoz family moved to their roughly 2-acre property specifically to raise their kids and retire amid the peace and quiet that comes with living in the country, and they would like to keep it that way.

Armando Munoz said he and his wife work hard and that their home is a place of peace after working.

"For me, it's going to be too busy. If that happens, probably we're going to move out…look for another place, kind of like this one because I really like how it is right now," he said. "That's the reason I'm not too happy about that."

Munoz also said he doesn't think it's a bad idea but that there's "a lot of land around here, they can buy it and do it somewhere else, not too close to the city and the peace that we got here" along with concerns of potential theft with there being easier access for people driving from the freeway, passing by his home.

"I talk to all my neighbors and they're kind of against that because they're really peaceful right now and that's the way they want to live…that's why we all buy around here," Munoz said.

Rickman encourages people to attend future public meetings with a 45-day public comment period.

"Make your voices heard," Rickman said. "If you are opposed or if you have some concerns, this is the time to do it."

Ridgeline Property plans to announce when the public meetings will be in the next couple of weeks, with an open house for public comment potentially in early-mid December.

Rios-Ellis said they're hoping to open up classes in 2028, but that there's a legislative and regulatory process they need to get through first.