Stanislaus State ranks third among California universities in economic mobility

STANISLAUS – California State University, Stanislaus ranked third in California universities that provide the best economic mobility.

Dr. Ana York is an assistant professor at CSU, Stanislaus but before that, she was a student.

"I was on welfare, and I was also working in the fields, and so I was looking for a better future for my kids," York said.

Born in Puerto Rico, York moved to Modesto in the late 80s and at just 15 years old she had her first child.

"The beauty of coming here so you don't have to do it alone. You have a community to support you through those challenges times to get through it," York said.

The California Mobility Index ranks how much colleges improve the socioeconomic standings of students -- who come from households that make $75,000 or less.

"We have small class sizes. You know, very dedicated faculty, one-on-one, attention," Stanislaus State President Britt Rios-Ellis said.

Rios-Ellis credits the success to the community within their education system.

"We just feel so blessed to be part of ensuring that our graduates thrive," Rios-Ellis said.

First-generation students make up about 73% of Stanislaus State's student body.

"Education is freedom," York said. "It frees you from poverty, it frees you from abuse and so from many other things that I've lived throughout my life. So I am so grateful again for the education and opportunities that were afforded to me here."

After graduating with her degree, York went on to educate through the Modesto City School District. In 2022, she returned home to Stanislaus State.

"I love this place," York said. "I love what it does for our students because it doesn't just change one life. It changes communities, right? It provides that opportunity for children and then grandchildren, and it just continues."

The top five universities are California State University, Los Angeles, California State University, Dominguez Hills, California State University, Stanislaus California State University, Bakersfield and California State University, Fresno.