New survey highlights how essential public transit is in Stanislaus County

A new survey from the Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority shows just how essential public transportation is for many local residents.

According to the agency's fixed-route rider survey, more than 70% of passengers use the bus system at least three days a week. Two-thirds of riders report using the bus to get to work or medical appointments.

The survey also highlights the financial challenges many riders face. More than half of those surveyed said they make less than $15,000 a year, while a majority report incomes under $25,000.

Roughly a third are unemployed, while others are students, part-time employees, or retirees.

"These are core functions. They're not just going to a ball game or running to McDonald's," said StanRTA's Angela Swanson. "These are people who are relying on the bus to stay engaged in their community and lead fruitful lives."

The transit agency says data from the survey will help guide future planning and service decisions.

StanRTA recently purchased three hydrogen-powered buses and is seeking additional federal funding to expand its fleet. The new buses are expected to arrive within the next year.