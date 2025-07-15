Advocate points to fear keeping farmworkers from joining Stanislaus advisory board

The Farmworker Advisory Committee was greenlit by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors in November 2023. It was billed as a way to connect farmworkers directly to county leaders on issues like housing, health, working conditions and immigration. But since applications opened in January, the county has struggled to fill the 10 farmworker seats required to activate the board.

"This can't be a success without farmworkers," said Stanislaus County Agricultural Commissioner Linda Pinfold. "The idea is that it's primarily held by and run by and for farmworkers, to help the board be able to understand their needs in the county."

The full committee would include 14 members: two farmworkers from each of the county's five districts, alongside one representative from the agriculture industry, a farm labor contractor, a community based organization and a member of the county's Agricultural Advisory Committee.

Pinfold said applications have come in for the non-farmworker positions, but interest from farmworkers has been minimal.

Luis Magaña, a longtime farmworker advocate based in Stanislaus County, says the county can't expect vulnerable workers to apply without first building trust.

"Especially now, with the fear about immigration," Magaña said. "The faith behind this board could be good. But the farmworkers? They don't know."

Magaña says the county needs to take a more direct approach: one rooted in relationships and transparency.

"They can go to the fields. They can meet with people. Go to community meetings and explain what this committee is supposed to be, what it could be," he said.

Magaña also pointed to structural barriers that make participation difficult, from language access to transportation. He says offering reimbursements for gas or missed wages could make a real difference in turnout.

Pinfold says her office is open to helping anyone interested in applying even after the most recent deadline, which expired July 15th.

"They can talk to me. We'll do our best to answer their questions," she said. "But we really, really, really need their participation to make this a success."

The application is available in English and Spanish. All committee meetings will offer interpretation services and are open to the public.

For more information, residents can contact the Stanislaus County Agricultural Commissioner's Office at (209) 525-4730.