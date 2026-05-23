Stanislaus County school official accused of inappropriate relations with student, sheriff says

A Stanislaus County school official is suspected of having inappropriate relations with a student, deputies said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office received information about the suspected incident and began investigating.

Authorities said they identified 25-year-old Rian Johnston, a paraprofessional primarily working with special education students with Modesto City Schools. They said she was assigned to Gregori High School.

Deputies said they believe the first incident happened in November 2025.

Authorities contacted Johnston on Friday and arrested her. Deputies said she was booked into jail for six felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 18. She is being held in custody with a $800,000 bail.

Deputies say Rian Johnston is suspected of having inappropriate relations with a student. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

Detectives are working to determine if there are more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.