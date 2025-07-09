Modesto, Turlock see increase in homeless population in latest Stanislaus County count

Stanislaus County's latest point-in-time count shows 2,086 people were experiencing homelessness this January. Modesto continues to lead the county with 1,603 unhoused individuals, but county leaders say the numbers also reflect progress.

For the third year in a row, more people are in shelters than on the streets.

"We're trying to find those other resources to help get them back on their feet and then move them out of homelessness," said Jessica Hill, Modesto's Director of Community and Economic Development.

Modesto recently launched several housing initiatives, including Dignity Village, which is a 42-unit noncongregate shelter site, as well as a $500,000 homelessness prevention program aimed at keeping people housed.

While Modesto added just over 40 people to its total, so did Turlock. But with a much smaller population, that's a nearly 20% increase. Turlock now ranks second in the county with 241 people experiencing homelessness.

That rise comes as the city faces pressure from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In a letter obtained by CBS13, HUD said Turlock was out of compliance with its housing plan after denying funding to We Care, the city's only emergency shelter for men.

In its response, the city asked for an extension until July 12 and pointed to funding for outreach, transitional housing, and rental assistance.