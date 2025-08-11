Stanislaus County commission approves annexing 300 acres on southeast side of Oakdale

The California city of Oakdale could be seeing one of its biggest expansions in years with the addition of new homes, businesses and thousands of new residents.

There is opposition to the plan, which aims to add 300 acres to the city's southwest side. However, the project, Sierra Pointe, just got the green light from the Stanislaus Local Agency Formation Commission.

It would bring close to 900 homes, more than a million square feet of shops and offices and about 2,500 new residents.

Councilman Jarod Pitassi cast the only "no" vote at City Hall, saying many people already living within that area keep livestock, which could come into conflict with city code.

Patasi also says the city isn't ready for this much growth.

"We already have a lot of traffic in town, especially peak hours of people dropping off kids, going to work," he said.

Neighbors echoed similar concerns during the commission meeting.

The developer's team says that won't happen and promises existing homes will keep their irrigation water.

Pitassi said that for him, it's about slowing down and planning ahead.

"Let's not put the cart before the horse, and if we want to grow, which is inevitable, we will and we shouldn't to an extent. But how are we doing it right? And how are we making sure that future generations aren't going to be impacted by the rush of building a ton of houses at one time?" he said.

The annexation isn't final just yet. The local agency formation commission is in a 30-day reconsideration period.

After those thirty days, they'll schedule a protest hearing where property owners can object to the annexation.