Stanislaus County deputies investigate death near Crows Landing Road

A death investigation is underway in rural Stanislaus County on Friday, sheriff's officials said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is centered near South Carpenter and Crows Landing roads, about nine miles southeast of Patterson.

Deputies said the original incident happened Thursday evening, but no additional details about what happened have been released.

The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story.