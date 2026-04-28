Stanislaus County regulations crack down on roadside memorials

Stanislaus County leaders have approved a new policy regulating roadside memorials, aiming to balance public safety with the needs of grieving families.

The Board of Supervisors voted to adopt the policy this week, establishing guidelines for where and how memorials can be placed along county roadways.

County officials say roadside memorials are a common way for families to honor loved ones killed in traffic collisions, but the lack of formal rules has led to concerns about safety and consistency.

Under the new policy, small, non-permanent items such as flowers, crosses, and plaques are allowed, as long as they do not interfere with traffic or create hazards. Memorials must be placed away from the roadway and cannot block visibility or pedestrian access.

Certain items are prohibited, including flammable materials like candles, glass, mirrors, sharp objects, and large structures such as furniture. Lighting and objects that could distract drivers are also not allowed.

Memorials are limited in size and can remain in place for up to 60 days. Families must notify the county before placing a memorial, and items that violate the policy may be removed.

Stanislaus County Public Works Director David Lehman said the goal is not to restrict grieving, but to prevent dangerous situations along roadways.

"We're trying to do this in a way that respects people's grieving yet protects the traveling public," Lehman said.

Officials say the policy was prompted in part by larger memorials that remained in place for years, including structures such as chairs and other objects within the county's right-of-way.

The county also offers an alternative through its roadside memorial sign program, which allows families to install a standardized sign near the site of a fatal crash for up to seven years.

County staff say they will work with families when possible and provide notice before removing memorials that do not comply with the new rules.