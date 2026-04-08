Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle near Riverbank as authorities search for driver

A search is on for a suspect after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near Riverbank on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened at about 9 p.m. near Claribel Road and Langworth Road.

Evidence gathered at the scene indicated the suspected vehicle could have been a 2009-2014 white Ford F-150. The CHP said it should have right front damage to its headlight assembly, right front bumper, hood and fender.

The identification of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact the CHP Modesto office.