Watch CBS News
Local News

7 horses die in barn fire near Patterson, firefighters say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Barn fire in Stanislaus County kills 7 horses
Barn fire in Stanislaus County kills 7 horses 00:15

PATTERSON – Several horses died in a barn fire at a Stanislaus County property near Patterson late Thursday night, authorities say.

The West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District says crews responded to the scene along Poppy Avenue at the southern edge of Patterson city limits just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters found that some haystacks in a barn had caught fire – with the flames spreading to another barn at the neighboring property on Dahlia Avenue.

stan-co-barn-fire.jpg
Scene of the fire late Thursday night. West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District

A total of nine horses were living in the barn that caught fire, crews say.

Of those horses, firefighters say only two were rescued; the other seven horses died in the fire. No other injuries were reported, but firefighters say both barns were a total loss.

Crews brought the flames under control by 10 p.m., but firefighters were at the scene through the night and early morning hours Friday to deal with hot spots.

Exactly what started the fire remains under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.