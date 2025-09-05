Watch CBS News
Gravel spill on Highway 70 in Yuba County prompts CHP search for trucking company

By
Cecilio Padilla
Authorities say a search is on for the company responsible after a gravel spill on Highway 70 that caused four separate crashes Friday morning.

The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, north of the Plumas Arboga overcrossing and south of Olivehurst.

Loose gravel was spilled all over the road, prompting one lane to be closed for several hours.

gravel-crashes-caltrans.jpg
Scene of the spill Friday morning. Caltrans District 3

All lanes were cleared just after 8 a.m., according to Caltrans.

California Highway Patrol has since sent out a call to the public for help in identifying the company that spilled the gravel. Officers say four crashes were reported as a result of the spill.

Anyone who has information about the possible company involved is urged to contact CHP.  

