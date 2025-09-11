Watch CBS News
Local News

Wine grapes spill onto Colusa County highway after semi-truck crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A semi-truck crash left a big mess on a Northern California highway Thursday morning.

The crash happened along eastbound Highway 20, west of Leesville Road in Colusa County.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unknown at this point, but a semi-truck hauling a load of green wine grapes was involved.

wine-semi-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. Caltrans District 3

As a result of the crash, grapes were spilled all over the roadway.

One lane remained blocked due to the crash through the mid-morning, Caltrans says. The crash scene was cleared a little before 10 a.m. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue