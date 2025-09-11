Wine grapes spill onto Colusa County highway after semi-truck crash

A semi-truck crash left a big mess on a Northern California highway Thursday morning.

The crash happened along eastbound Highway 20, west of Leesville Road in Colusa County.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unknown at this point, but a semi-truck hauling a load of green wine grapes was involved.

Scene of the crash. Caltrans District 3

As a result of the crash, grapes were spilled all over the roadway.

One lane remained blocked due to the crash through the mid-morning, Caltrans says. The crash scene was cleared a little before 10 a.m.