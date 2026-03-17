Wembanyama scores 18 points in Spurs' dominant win over Kings 132-104

Victor Wembanyama had 18 points and eight rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 132-104 on Tuesday night.

Wembanyama shot 7 of 14 with a pair of 3-pointers and three assists to help the Spurs to their first win in Sacramento in more than two years.

Former Kings star De'Aaron Fox added 15, five rebounds and six assists for San Antonio. Keldon Johnson scored 18 points and Dylan Harper had 15.

The Spurs (51-18) have won eight of nine. They also improved to 11-3 on the second half of back-to-backs.

Maxime Raynaud had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (18-52). Doug McDermott added 12 points.

Russell Westbrook had 10 assists to move past Mark Jackson and Steve Nash into fifth place on the NBA all-time list.

The Spurs led by 41 in the third quarter, made 25 of 49 3-point attempts and cruised to their 25th road win of the season.

Sacramento had been on one of its best streaks of the season with wins in four of its previous five.

Wembanyama prevented that hot streak from continuing despite taking only one shot in the first quarter. He had eight points at halftime, made a pair of 3-pointers during an up-and-down third quarter then spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench.

Harrison Barnes, who also previously played with the Kings, joined with Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle to get the Spurs going early. The trio combined to shoot 9-of-10 and scored 22 points as San Antonio led 39-22.

San Antonio increased the lead to 60-27 following Lindy Waters III's 3-pointer early in the second quarter and led by 31 at the half.

Up next

Jazz: Host the Suns on Thursday.

Kings: Host the 76ers on Thursday.