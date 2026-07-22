Speeding driver crashes into Stockton home after crossing four lanes, police say

A driver crashed into a Stockton home Wednesday evening, narrowly missing the people inside after losing control, crossing four lanes of traffic and plowing through a fence, police and witnesses said.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near West Swain Road and Claremont Avenue.

Stockton police said a 20-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the garage of a home.

The driver was not injured.

By Wednesday night, the damaged vehicle had been towed away as construction crews boarded up the garage and replaced sections of the destroyed fence.

Neighbors said speeding has long been a problem along the stretch of road and weren't surprised to see another serious crash.

"It's like a full-on racetrack," said neighbor Steven Ortega. "It's like a chicane because it kind of has an S-turn right here. There's no speed bump. They blow that light right there. Doing 100 miles an hour right here ain't nothing to them."

Ortega said he's experienced the danger firsthand, telling CBS Sacramento that multiple parked vehicles have been struck over the years and that one speeding vehicle previously crashed into his own garage.

"You never really recover from that. It's just a total loss," Ortega said. "It's just a miracle that he didn't kill nobody."

The homeowner whose property was damaged said he rents the home to a family. The tenants told CBS Sacramento that two people were inside when the crash happened and described the impact as sounding like an airplane landing into the house.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police said the damage appears to be confined primarily to the garage.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing.