Man killed after threatening shooting at Nevada shopping center, police say; 2 officers hurt

Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Sparks, Nevada, on Thursday, officials said.

The Sparks Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to a report of a man threatening to shoot people at a shopping center at East Prater Way and North McCarran Boulevard, CBS affiliate KTVN in Reno first reported.

A shooting occurred after officers arrived. Both officers were described as having injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to an area hospital. It was not immediately clear if the officers suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Sparks police said the suspect died at the scene.

The neighboring Reno Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation due to it being a shooting involving Sparks officers.

The investigation remains ongoing.