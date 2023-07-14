Spare The Air alert extended into weekend for Sacramento region: Here's what you need to know

SACRAMENTO -- The air quality in the Sacramento region is expected to hit an unhealthy level on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, resulting in a Spare The Air Alert being issued.

An alert is issued when the Air Quality Index is forecast to be 126 or higher, and the forecasts for these days are:

Thursday - 126

Friday - 129

Saturday - 143

According to the Spare The Air website, people who are considered vulnerable to higher air pollution include children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with heart or lunch conditions, such as asthma.

Drivers are asked to cut back on driving, carpool to sports and recreation activities, bike or walk in the morning hours when pollution levels are low, postpone errands, or take public transit.

Public transportation on UNITRANS is free on Spare The Air days. Click here for routes and schedules.