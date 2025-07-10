Watch CBS News
2 teens arrested for vandalism of multiple vehicles in South Yuba City

By
Brandon Downs
Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the vandalism of multiple vehicles in South Yuba City last month, deputies said on Thursday. 

On June 29, about 11 vehicles were vandalized near Portola Valley Road between Lincoln Road and Harbor Town Drive, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said.

One person who lives in the area said they had to replace their truck's tire and fix the paint after the truck was keyed. 

Deputies posted video that showed a kid jabbing a truck's tire as the other tampered with another car. 

On Thursday, deputies said they arrested a 16-year-old from Marysville and a 17-year-old from Yuba City. 

The sheriff's office said the cost of damages was about $17,000. 

The boys were booked into juvenile hall for vandalism and conspiracy. 

