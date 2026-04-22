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Vehicle used to break into 2 Sacramento businesses overnight, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Two businesses in Sacramento were damaged early Wednesday morning after suspected burglars used a vehicle to crash into the storefronts, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m., police were called to Wayne's Wok Chinese restaurant on the 7100 block of 24th Street following a report of a burglary involving a vehicle smashing through the door. Officers responded and conducted an investigation.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to a Togo's sandwiches / Baskin Robbins location on the 1400 block of Meadowview Road following an alarm call. Police said they found evidence that a burglary took place. 

An employee of the Meadowview Road business was seen cleaning up damage early Wednesday. Both businesses are located in South Sacramento, about 2 miles apart.

south-sacramento-vehicle-break-in-042226.jpg
Togo's / Baskin Robbins location in South Sacramento after burglars used a vehicle to break into the business on April 22, 2026. CBS

In a statement to CBS Sacramento, police said they have not confirmed if the same vehicle was used. 

Both incidents remain under investigation by burglary detectives.

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