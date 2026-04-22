Vehicle used to break into 2 Sacramento businesses overnight, police say

Two businesses in Sacramento were damaged early Wednesday morning after suspected burglars used a vehicle to crash into the storefronts, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m., police were called to Wayne's Wok Chinese restaurant on the 7100 block of 24th Street following a report of a burglary involving a vehicle smashing through the door. Officers responded and conducted an investigation.

About 45 minutes later, officers were called to a Togo's sandwiches / Baskin Robbins location on the 1400 block of Meadowview Road following an alarm call. Police said they found evidence that a burglary took place.

An employee of the Meadowview Road business was seen cleaning up damage early Wednesday. Both businesses are located in South Sacramento, about 2 miles apart.

Togo's / Baskin Robbins location in South Sacramento after burglars used a vehicle to break into the business on April 22, 2026. CBS

In a statement to CBS Sacramento, police said they have not confirmed if the same vehicle was used.

Both incidents remain under investigation by burglary detectives.