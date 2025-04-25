Man dies after shooting in south Sacramento neighborhood, police say

SACRAMENTO – Officers are investigating a homicide after a man was shot dead in a south Sacramento neighborhood late Thursday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along Maidenbrook Lane, off of Ehrhardt Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, a little after 11 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

There, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Officers started first aid, but police say the man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.