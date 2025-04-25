Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shooting in south Sacramento neighborhood, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Officers are investigating a homicide after a man was shot dead in a south Sacramento neighborhood late Thursday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along Maidenbrook Lane, off of Ehrhardt Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, a little after 11 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

There, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Officers started first aid, but police say the man died at the scene.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.