Watch CBS News
Local News

Person on Highway 99 onramp in Sacramento struck, killed by two vehicles

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Person struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99 onramp in Sacramento
Person struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99 onramp in Sacramento 01:15

SACRAMENTO – A person has died after being struck by vehicles on a south Sacramento freeway onramp early Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. at the Calvine Road onramp to northbound Highway 99.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unknown at this point, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person had died. Officers at the scene said two different vehicles struck the pedestrian. 

Officers said that both drivers stayed at the scene following the collisions. 

The onramp was blocked for a time through the early morning hours. It has since reopened.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.