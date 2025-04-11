Person on Highway 99 onramp in Sacramento struck, killed by two vehicles

Person struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99 onramp in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person has died after being struck by vehicles on a south Sacramento freeway onramp early Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. at the Calvine Road onramp to northbound Highway 99.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unknown at this point, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person had died. Officers at the scene said two different vehicles struck the pedestrian.

Officers said that both drivers stayed at the scene following the collisions.

The onramp was blocked for a time through the early morning hours. It has since reopened.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died.