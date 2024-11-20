Watch CBS News
Sacramento County deputies investigating homicide in Florin area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in a south Sacramento neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene on Judette Avenue, just off of Power Inn Road in the Florin neighborhood, a little after 10 a.m.

Deputies confirmed that a male victim was shot and that they're now investigating the incident as a homicide.

No other details were available at this time. 

