Person seen taking off from south Sacramento garage fire that injured 1, crews say

Woman injured after fire at south Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – A fire at a south Sacramento home is under investigation after firefighters said one person was seen taking off from the scene Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to Carnation Avenue between 51st and 50th Avenues around 3:45 p.m. to find a large fire in the garage that was extending to the home.

Crews said some type of explosion was heard.

One person took off from the scene, firefighters said, and the fire is suspicious at this time.

A woman was home at the time and suffered minor burn injuries, firefighters said.

Investigators are at the scene and the cause is not known at this time.