Man sentenced for string of robberies targeting Asian women in south Sacramento

8-year prison sentence handed down to man convicted in string of south Sacramento robberies

SACRAMENTO -- The man responsible for a string of robberies targeting Asian women in south Sacramento has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Nearly a year after his arrest, 21-year-old Latravion Mccockran pled to multiple charges including three counts of robbery and four hate crime allegations.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's office says text messages between McCockran and a second juvenile indicate the two would travel from Fairfield to south Sacramento to find Asian women to rob.

That discovery, made by investigators with Sacramento police, would be a critical piece of evidence leading to a conviction on hate crime allegations.

McCockran's recent sentencing has community advocates feeling safer that justice is being served.

"It really shows and displays that when we come together, we're able to work together to catch the criminals," said Nikke Nuygen O'Malley, member of the Norcal Vietnamese Chamber.

Nikki Nguyen O'Malley, community advocates, and local business owners in Little Saigon meet with the DA's office on a monthly basis to talk about these crimes and how to make the area safer.