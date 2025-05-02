Man dies in south Sacramento shooting on Armadale Way

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento late Thursday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to Armadale Way, off of Franklin Boulevard and Mack Road, just before 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

In the neighborhood, officers found a man who had been shot at least once.

The man died at the scene, police say. His identity has not been released.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. No suspect information has been given.