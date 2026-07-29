Sacramento County detectives make arrest in 2015 south Sacramento killing

A suspect has been arrested more than a decade after a shooting in south Sacramento left a 22-year-old man dead.

Octavio Rodriguez was shot and killed Dec. 2, 2015, on 48th Avenue, off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The case went cold, but homicide detectives began reexamining it in 2025. The sheriff's office did not say what prompted the renewed investigation, but detectives eventually identified Ignacio Navarrette as a suspect.

A murder warrant was issued for Navarrette, and he was arrested July 16, the sheriff's office said.

Navarrette was booked into the Sacramento County Jail, where he is being held without bail.