South Lake Tahoe plans chili cook-off to spice up tourism during slow season

South Lake Tahoe is known for its beautiful scenery and offers a variety of fun things to do year-round.

Shoulder season, a typically slower stretch from September to November, is now underway as the area transitions from summer activities to ski season.

According to the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce, there is usually a 30% to 40% drop in South Lake Tahoe tourism during shoulder season.

The Tahoe Chamber wants to draw more visitors back during this time with events like the first South Shore Chili Cook-off, which will team restaurants up with first responders for a head-to-head battle.

"We partner with our restaurants so they can get the word out there who they are, where they are located and what they offer. Also, bring in some business and revenue," said Jessica Grimes with the Tahoe Chamber.

The South Shore Chili Cook-off is Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Golden Nugget in South Lake Tahoe. It's recommended to get tickets in advance from the Tahoe Chamber.

Each team picks a winning charity to play for, and the public gets to vote for a winner as well.

South Lake Tahoe firefighter Wade Norberg, who also trains as a chef at The Woods restaurant, is one of 12 first responders taking part in the chili cook-off.

"I am hoping I get better at the firehouse, and practice helps," Norberg said. "Getting lots of practice here as they know what they are doing. Maybe we'll be able to steal some secrets they've got."

Across the state line in Nevada's Douglas County, Undersheriff Ron Elges and chef Victor at the Italian restaurant Bruschetta are also prepping for the competition.

"I think it tastes like a winner already," Elges told CBS News Sacramento while stirring up a practice batch of chili.

The competitors say they appreciate the community support.

"We feel blessed to be up here and live in this area," Elges said.

Organizers say they hope the South Shore Chili Cook-off is a winning recipe to bring people back.