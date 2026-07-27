Forward progress of Court Fire in Sonora stopped by crews

Crews stopped the forward progress of the Court Fire in Sonora after it prompted evacuations Monday, officials said.

Cal Fire said it was burning with a moderate rate of spread near Highway 108 and Old Wards Ferry Road. Evacuations were ordered just after 3 p.m. and later expanded.

Around 3:25, Cal Fire said the fire had burned about 15 acres and was threatening multiple structures. Commercial vehicles in the area may have also been affected by the flames.

The Court Fire was burning about 2 miles away from the Dove Fire.

Evacuations for Court Fire

Up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Tuolumne County Fire Information Map and on the sheriff's Facebook page.

The following locations were downgraded from mandatory evacuations to evacuation warnings, the sheriff's office said.

Tuolumne County Superior Court

Camp Justice

Juvenile Hall

Justice Center Drive

Sanguinetti Loop

WestAmerica Bank/UPS

Safeway

Businesses between Sanguinetti Loop, Mono Way, to the Junction Shopping Center

Junction Shopping Center

Sonora Ford/Sonora Subaru

The Peppery

Area along Mono Way between Sanguinetti and Tuolumne

Some roads in the area were closed.