Tuolumne County Dove Fire prompts evacuations near Sonora

Evacuations are underway Sunday as firefighters battle a wildfire burning with a dangerous rate of spread in Tuolumne County.

The Dove Fire is burning near Highway 108 and Stockton Road in the Sonora area, according to Cal Fire. As of around 3:30 p.m., the fire was about 50 acres.

Level 3 "Go" evacuation orders are now in place for McKibbon Drive, Golden Dove Lane, Crooked Lane, Southgate Road, Stockton Road and Silver Pine Lane, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office. The latest evacuation area also includes Washington to Lowe's and the north side of Mono to Washington.

Highway 108 is closed at Stockton Road, while Stockton Road is also closed at Woodside.

View of the Dove Fire on Sunday. Alert California

A temporary animal evacuation shelter has been set up at Tuolumne County Animal Control. Large animals can be taken to the Posse Grounds.

Deputies are urging anyone in the area who feels unsafe to leave without waiting for an evacuation order. People are also being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews respond.

The fire is burning in the Mill Villa area southwest of downtown Sonora, near Highway 108 and Stockton Road and just northeast of Jamestown.